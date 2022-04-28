Outsider motorists to blame for new fuel shortage, govt says

The government has blamed the looming fuel shortage on vehicles transiting through Kenya into neighbouring countries opting to fuel here due to Kenya’s lower fuel prices relative to the region’s.

In an update on the situation of petroleum supply, the Ag. Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, Monica Juma said there has been a spike in the demand for petroleum, particularly in the Western region bordering Uganda.

“The Ministry has established a spiking petroleum demand, especially in Western Kenya. This demand is being driven by the preference of transit customers to fuel in Kenya owing to the price differential with neighbouring countries,” Ms Juma said.

The CS maintained that Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has enough fuel to curb the looming fuel crisis with a stock of 97.367 million litres of super petrol sufficient to meet the country’s demand for up to 17 days, and 77.810 litres of diesel - 12 days cover.

On Wednesday, the ministry met with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and representatives of Independent Petroleum Dealers and agreed to prioritise the local fuel market.

“All pumpable petroleum stock within KPC system to adhere to the 60:40 local to transit ratio. OMCs with higher transit stocks than the prescribed ratio to immediately localize the excess stocks,” a statement by the CS reads in part.