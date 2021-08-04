Our Olympics star is dimming because we don’t value talent 

Sports attracts large audiences and is undoubtedly one of the most fun-filled activities.

Admiring our athletes in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, I feel the joy and pride of being a participant. The games challenged me this week, especially after realising that sports does not feature in the career dreams of many of my friends.

Despite their immense talents in athletics, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, and hockey, I know of many boys and girls who have opted for other career paths. Many tell me they were discouraged by the many who never make it.

In my circles, there are many talented young people who completed their four years in high school only to marry or get married. Millions of youths do not know that their talents are keys to successful life.

Many are attracted to the fame that music, movies and acting come with. They join the industry targeting fame and fortune forgetting that sports can also propel them to success.

Others focus on books in colleges and universities in readiness for their careers. The sad thing is that not all of them are successful. Many are “tarmacking” and their dreams of white collar jobs are slowly fading.

But I don’t blame young people entirely. Recently, a manager of a team misused the sweat of our youths. Following the mismanagement, the team split and their hopes were dashed.

Such managers are all over in this country. They have betrayed and killed many sports talents and the government needs to do something about it.

There are very few facilities to nurture sports talents. Many talented youth lack support and mentorship. And for those who struggle and make it, corruption hits them hard.

Stories abound of many qualified young people who were locked out of the trip to Japan because of corruption, favouritism and nepotism. Many were left in tears and I am just wondering, is there a cruder way to kill a talent? Someone should so something. And urgently.

Rodgers, 20, is a second year student at the University of Kabianga.