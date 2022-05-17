Oscar Sudi to DCI: I want my mobile phone back

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has given the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss two days to return his mobile phone failure to which he will personally go for it.

In a succinct message on his social media account posted Monday evening, the lawmaker said he was asked to leave his phone for a day by the DCI.

“To DCI Kinoti, you asked me to leave my phone in your office for one day but you've stayed with it for more than a month now. I am giving you tomorrow and Wednesday or else I will be in your office on Thursday to pick my phone,” he wrote.

The MP alongside his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu County Assembly David Kiplagat, were mentioned by the DCI as persons of interest responsible for the April 1 attack on ODM Leader Raila Odinga's chopper after he had attended the burial of Uasin Gishu farmer and businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor.

The DCI, in a statement then, said preliminary investigations showed that the chaos which resulted in the shattering of the wind screen of the helicopter carrying the opposition leader was pre-planned.

“In view of the foregoing, the two legislators and County Assembly Speaker have been summoned to appear in person before the Rift Valley DCI regional coordinator on April 3 at 9am, for further investigations into their involvement in the incident,” said the DCI in a statement.

17 youths were arrested after they found in possession of bundles of new Sh50 notes, which were allegedly dished out to them as an incentive to attack the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party flagbearer, who had just condoled with the family of the late Mzee Kibor.

15 of the 17 youths arrested have since been exonerated of the offense by an Eldoret court.

Mr Odinga’s presidential secretariat said that the stoning of the opposition leader’s chopper, which made him switch helicopters, was an attempt on his life.

“The brazen attack was akin to an attempt on his life. It could easily have resulted in grievous harm to him and members of his entourage,” said Prof Makau Mutua, the secretariat’s spokesperson.