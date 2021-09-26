Orie Rogo-Manduli's funeral postponed after her daughter's hospitalisation

Orie Rogo-Manduli

The late Orie Rogo-Manduli.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

The family of Orie Rogo-Manduli, the first Kenyan woman rally driver and a former MP, has pushed her funeral from October 2 to October 9 following her daughter's hospitalisation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.