Orie Rogo-Manduli's funeral postponed after her daughter's hospitalisation

The family of Orie Rogo-Manduli, the first Kenyan woman rally driver and a former MP, has pushed her funeral from October 2 to October 9 following her daughter's hospitalisation.

In a statement on Sunday, family spokesperson Gor Semelang'o said Rogo-Manduli's eldest daughter, Elizabeth Rogo, has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital.

"The family has considered the situation and decided to postpone funeral services by a week to give Elizabeth room to recuperate and be able to attend her mother’s send-off," he said.

Mr Semelang'o said the fundraising committee has extended its activities, beginning with a major event at 4pm on Saturday, October 2, at Rogo-Manduli's residence - Ardwyn House in Riverside.

The revised funeral schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 5, 12pm - 2pm - celebration mass at All Saints Cathedral, Nairobi County.

Wednesday, October 6, 2pm to 4pm - celebration mass at St Stephen’s Cathedral Church, Kisumu County.

Saturday, October 9, from 1 am - celebration mass and burial (all day) at Tondorie Estate in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County.