Orie Rogo Manduli, Kenya’s woman of firsts, dies in Nairobi

Former MP Orie Rogo Manduli who died at her Riverside home in Nairobi on September 8, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

First Kenyan woman rally driver and former MP Orie Rogo Manduli, has died at her Riverside home in Nairobi, her daughter Elizabeth Rogo has confirmed, adding that the family spokesperson will give more details.

