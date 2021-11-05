Organisations team up to train 20 disadvantaged Turkana youth on IT

A laptop and a bicycle. Two tools that a group of organisations is giving to 20 youth in Turkana County in the hope that, with training, the young people will know how to use technology to earn an income.

Starting Monday, the youth who are drawn from the Kakuma Refugee Camp and its environs will be using the bicycles they have been given to travel to a newly-opened campus where they will get IT training for the next 30 weeks.

The campus is called iTalanta and is a joint project by technology giant Microsoft, humanitarian organisation Windle and education firm Elewa.

“The key learning opportunities for the students will be both focused on programming as well as problem solving skills which are highly relevant in the current market and IT space,” says a press release about the programme. “The programme is free of charge to the selected students.”

After studies, the trainees will be considered for interviews with the Microsoft African Development (ADC).

“We look forward to the outcome of the programme and the software developers that rise from it,” Microsoft ADC managing director Jack Ngare said in the statement.

Ms Phyllis Mureu, the executive director of Windle International Kenya, said the training will offer a pathway to economic empowerment.

iTalanta Academy

“Through the iTalanta Academy, the learners from Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kalobeyei Settlement, and the host community in Kakuma will have an alternative pathway to generate income,” said Ms Mureu.

She added: “This resonates well with the current plans to ensure that both the refugee and host communities work together towards social and economic development in Turkana County.”

Elewa, another organisation at the heart of the project, has been in the education innovation field since 2015. It is the brains behind iTalanta and it intends to set up additional campuses in Kenya.

Elewa, which focuses on talented youth from disadvantaged or marginalised communities, is the creator of the curriculum to be followed in the 30-week training. They have also provided coaches for the programme.

“In the industrialized world, enterprises – from corporates to start-ups – experience increasing difficulties to find quality IT resources,” said Elewa’s founder and CEO, Mr Jente Rosseel.