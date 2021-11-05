Organisations team up to train 20 disadvantaged Turkana youth on IT

Starting Monday, the youth who are drawn from the Kakuma Refugee Camp and its environs will get IT training for the next 30 weeks.

By  Elvis Ondieki

 A laptop and a bicycle. Two tools that a group of organisations is giving to 20 youth in Turkana County in the hope that, with training, the young people will know how to use technology to earn an income.

