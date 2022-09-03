News

Orengo, Githu clash over Jose Camargo issue

The afternoon session of the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court saw a face-off between IEBC lead counsel Prof Githu Muigai and Raila Odinga's lead lawyer James Orengo after they clashed over the matter of the forms bearing the name of Venezuelan Jose Camargo. 

At the heart of the matter was the new evidence regarding the Venezuelan national, which was submitted by Mr Odinga's legal team in the earlier session on Friday.

In the morning session, lawyer Julie Soweto projected a form from Gacharaigo Primary School in Murang’a County that allegedly bore the name of Mr Camargo. 

"From where I am, the IEBC stamp is looking like it has been superimposed over another stamp. We have been asked to show how the figures change. If we look at the votes cast, the first figure is for Raila Odinga 55, Ruto 260, Mwaure 1 and Wajackoyah 0. If we sum up the total votes we get 316. The total votes cast as per this form is 321. Different from what we have seen. Which means by calculation there is already a problem," she said. 

"We were told by Mr Eric Gumbo (IEBC lawyer) there were no foreigners in this election. We were told they did not have access to the servers. At the top left corner we have the name of Jose Camargo. This is the person who decided the outcome of the election. How did that come there?" She posed.

Ms Soweto argued that Mr Carmago was interfering with the Form 34As.

"A crumb was left. By God's grace, we found something. We didn't make this up. This, my lords, is how the staging was happening."

