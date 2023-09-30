Only a child won against State over Covid quarantine horrors

A child has won an award against the government even as the High Court rejected general compensation for travellers detained in mandatory quarantine centres at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The verdict ends a more than three-year legal battle lodged by Kenyans arriving from the US, London, Australia, Pakistan, Singapore and Malawi who were hauled into detention following emergency rules imposed to combat coronavirus in 2020.

On March 23, 2020, a mother and her nine- year-old daughter left Malawi where she was working hoping to get to Kenya before the border was closed.

On arrival, they were informed by the Kenya Airways crew that they would be subjected to mandatory quarantine.

They were taken through a long process as they awaited further communication and direction. There were General Service Unit (GSU) officers at the airport entrances to ensure compliance.

After waiting for seven hours, they were transported to Crowne Plaza Hotel where they were informed that they had to pay for their stay for the 14 days of quarantine.

Those who could not pay, including herself and her daughter, were returned to the Airport terminal where they slept on the floor without being given any food.

They were finally taken to Hillpark Hotel on March 25, 2020 where she was asked to pay Sh8,000 per night for the 14 days.

At the facility, they were not attended to by any medical officer. Since the staff feared getting in contact with them they would leave their food at the door and take off.

At the lapse of the 14 days, on April 4, 2020, those at her hotel were tested for Covid-19 and released on April 6, 2020 upon testing negative. They had to borrow money from friends to pay for all their bills. The woman paid over Sh100,000.

Angered by the distressing experience at the quarantine facility, the woman and six other passengers sued the Health and Interior ministers seeking general damages for the physical and emotional distress they underwent in mandatory quarantine.

They protested against the arrests and detentions in self-funded mandatory quarantine facilities, as well as the treatment of curfew breakers in designated holding areas.

A traveller from Australia told of his ordeal on arrival at JKIA on March 23, 2020. He was not aware of the mandatory quarantine as he only knew of self-quarantine at home. After a long wait at the airport, he and other passengers were taken to the Boma Hotel in National Youth Service buses. They were to pay $90 dollars per day for the 14 days, but were later taken to Kenyatta University where they were required to pay $20 dollars-a-night for 14 days.

He told the court that the experience was horrible as he was not supplied with masks and his beddings were not changed.

Another woman coming from Singapore had to seek her mother’s help to raise Sh126,000 for her to stay at Pride Inn Azure. She was at the hotel for 21 days as they were informed that the mandatory quarantine would be extended for a further 14 days due to the positive cases that had been confirmed at their hotel. Eventually, she paid Sh169,200, adding that the experience “left her distraught and made her go through immense mental stress.”

Yet another woman coming from the United States had to turn to her mother who took out a loan to secure her release from Hillpark Hotel, which she had selected as it was the cheapest in the list of hotels.

The identities of the petitioners are concealed in court records as the issue involves a medical matter that needs confidentiality.

“These petitioners in a nutshell owing to their ordeal depose that the State failed to put in place measures to ensure they were not exposed to Covid-19. Further, they decry the State’s act of putting all passengers who had travelled into the country into mandatory quarantine yet some of the countries had not reported any positive cases of Covid-19. Equally, the petitioners are aggrieved that they were required to meet the costs of the mandatory quarantine and were even detained longer when they could not raise the facilities fees. They are as well aggrieved that the State failed to admit that the Covid-19 protocols in these facilities were not adhered to,” reads the court papers.

The petitioners sought a declaration that the government had violated their rights, as well as the rights of other passengers who arrived in the country between March 23 and 25, 2020. They claimed that the government had failed to implement measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Additionally, they requested a declaration that the Ministry of Health's failure to provide them with written medical results within 24 hours of testing for Covid-19 was unreasonable. They argued that the public announcement of their medical results violated their right to access information and privacy.

The woman specifically asked the court to declare that the Health Ministry's requirement for her child to pay for mandatory quarantine violated the child's right to healthcare under Article 53(1)(c) of the Constitution.

"The petitioner seeks a declaration that the Health Ministry's failure to provide guidelines for the treatment, handling, and management of children in quarantine facilities is a violation of the child's rights under the Constitution," she stated.

The petitioners collectively sought special damages for the costs they incurred during mandatory quarantine and extended mandatory quarantine, amounting to more than Sh450,000.

But in its response, the Ministry of Health through an affidavit sworn by Dr Patrick Amoth who was the acting Director General for Health cited the imminent threat that was occasioned by the confirmation of the first Covid-19 patient on 13th March 2020 in Kenya.

“The government had to put in place urgent interventions to stop and control spread of the virus whilst protecting all the persons in the country. One of the consequences of these measures was curtailment of the movement of persons while in quarantine,” Dr Amoth told the court.

On mandatory quarantine, he explained the list provided to the passengers had various options according to the passenger’s financial capability and the government at no time stated that it would cater for the passengers’ accommodation in the quarantine facilities.

The Ministry of Health defended itself in this case, primarily blaming the petitioners for failing to recognise the role of the police service in maintaining law and order during the Covid-19 restrictions.

"The Covid-19 rules and restrictions are presumed to be constitutional as they were passed in accordance with the law. The petitioners have failed to appreciate the role of law enforcement officials in enforcing the Covid-19 regulations and protocols," the ministry stated.

Furthermore, the ministry argued that the petitioners had not provided specific evidence to demonstrate how the government had violated their rights to privacy and access to information.

"The petitioners have failed to demonstrate that any emotional, physical, or psychological distress they may have suffered was directly caused by the actions of the respondents," the ministry concluded. It further argued that the petitioners failed to prove that the rights limited by the State in relation to Covid-19 restrictions were rights that cannot be restricted under the law. The ministry stated, "The petition is based on hearsay as the petitioners have not provided any evidence of alleged conversations or actions."

The ministry explained that the government had to implement urgent measures to prevent and control the spread of the virus while safeguarding the well-being of all individuals in the country.

Additionally, the ministry acknowledged that one of the consequences of these measures was the restriction of movement for individuals in quarantine. But after lengthy proceedings, High Court Judge Hedwig Ong'udi expressed her belief that the implementation of mandatory quarantine was justified and that there was no evidence of rights violations.

“Further, there existed legal protocols and guidelines on the manner of implementation,” she said in the judgement on September 22. However, the judge observed that the materials presented did not demonstrate any protocols, rules, or guidelines that were used to guide the implementation process or outline the consequences for non-compliance with the curfew order imposed between 7pm and 5am. The judge also defended the requirement of payment for bills by individuals in quarantine, citing the Health Ministry's Covid-19 Quarantine Protocols and Covid-19 Mandatory Quarantine Discharge Protocol, which stated that those in mandatory quarantine must bear the cost of accommodation.

“It is further noted that the ministry provided the persons with an option of both government and hotel facilities dependent on a person’s financial capability. It was thus incumbent on the person in the facility to pay the facility’s fees before being discharged,” said the judge

However, the judge criticised the state for failing to protect the rights of children, as the Covid-19 protocols did not include provisions for their management as what was provided catered for management of persons with co-morbidities, advanced age or pregnancy. The court further determined that the arrest and detention of individuals who violated the curfew order violated Articles 10, 24, and 51 of the constitution, as the state did not demonstrate how this directive aligned with Article 24 of the Constitution