Only 760,000 Kenyans register to vote against IEBC target of 4.5m

Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Only 760,000 Kenyans have registered as new voters against a target of 4.5 million by this week, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati has revealed.

