Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

One year later, no action on David Maraga's letter to president

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Exactly one year ago, President Uhuru Kenyatta received a letter from Chief Justice David Kenani Maraga at the height of an already strained relationship between the two, ending any hope of reconciliation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.