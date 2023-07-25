One police officer killed, 305 injured during Raila-led anti-govt protests: Interior PS Raymond Omollo

One law enforcer was killed and 305 injured during countrywide Azimio demonstrations, Interior Principal Secretary (PS) Raymond Omollo announced on Tuesday, July 25,2023.

The PS at the same time said that 158 vehicles damaged and nine police stations torched in the demonstrations which peaked in the past few weeks.

Also read: Questions emerge over conduct of armed plainclothes officers during Azimio protests

“The new trend of negatively profiling, harassing and attacking security personnel saw a total of 305 law enforcement officers seriously injured and 1 fatality, while executing the cardinal responsibility of protecting lives and property. The National Police Service also lost 158 vehicles and 9 police stations, which were either burnt down or severely damaged by criminals masquerading as protesters,” the PS said in a statement.

Dr Omollo said the officer died while on duty.

Investigations have been launched to establish whether civilians were carrying firearms and the extent of their contribution to the injuries and fatalities, according to PS Omollo.

PS Omollo revealed that various public utilities worth billions of shillings were vandalised, as more than 850 shops and other business premises were broken into and looted.

The demonstrations also saw the destruction of 99 buildings, he says.

"The massive losses mark an irreplaceable toll that underscores the agency of taking more decisive actions to avert a repeat of the same anywhere in the country," says PS Omollo.

The PS further noted that a total of 156 cases of assault and violent robberies were reported.