On the roof of Africa: Eight seniors’ quest to climb Mt Kilimanjaro

The group had two distinct motivations to reach the very to of Mt Kilimanjaro, one being a campaign to raise funds for emaciated and infirm elders under Maama Ibado Charity's seniors feeding programme.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Abdiwahid Biriq

What you need to know:

  • Mt Kilimanjaro, or more playfully Everyone’s Everest, is iconic in many ways. For this group of eight men, however, the world’s tallest free-standing mountain represents an invitation to conquer, inspire and rejuvenate.

When you conquer a feat deemed nearly prohibitive in the minds of many mortals, you unlock a new vortex into the joys and meanings of life. For Kiligrit, a group consisting of eight men of diverse professions and backgrounds who do not mind conquering their innate adventurous ambitions through hiking, that Herculean endeavor was summitting the mighty Mt Kilimanjaro twice in a span of six months.

