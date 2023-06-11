On housing, our benchmarks are Mugoya, Jirongo and the litany of NSSF wastage 

The William Ruto housing project and those lining up to develop houses for subalterns remind me of James Mugoya and Cyrus Jirongo.

Those who lived in Nairobi during the Nyayo era will remember Mugoya’s dalliance with the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) and local banks as he became the establishment’s contractor-in-chief. Even as we embark on this so-called “housing project”, we must reflect on this scandalous past. We now want to build yet another pit of cash — whose funds are only drawn by a few elite contractors.

In the coming months, once the three per cent levy is in place, some super-contractors will get plots for free and free money to build low-cost houses without putting in a single coin. The housing project might mimic what we went through under Moi when, in the guise of housing, coffers were raided, public plots were grabbed and bills exaggerated. Pray.

James Mugoya and Cyrus Jirongo — who gave President Ruto his first job in the Youth for Kanu 92 — pioneered making money through housing projects financed by government entities such as NSSF.

Both had discovered that the NSSF was a rich enclave with a vast mountain of unused cash, and all that was required was a creative way to squirrel away the loot. They also targeted other politicised Nyayo-era cash dispensers such as Postbank and Kenya Commercial Bank. Money was not made in selling the houses but through exaggerated bills.

Overpriced projects

The pensioners, who had trusted the NSSF with their cash, lost billions of shillings in some overpriced projects. The trustees, whose trust weighed less than the brains of a mosquito, would approve the purchase of plots at inflated prices. Previously, the NSSF had been the preserver of 'bankers' — like Andrew Ngumba — who would finance houses with the NSSF cash deposits.

How the NSSF was turned into a cash dispenser is the story of corruption in Kenya. For instance, Parliament was told that NSSF bought a useless quarry in Embakasi for Sh975 million from “a company belonging Gideon Moi, Sam Nyamweya and a Mr Gohil”.

While tabling the documents, Mukhisa Kituyi described the property as a “useless, disused quarry” and wanted action taken. Nobody was charged with such practices, which were passed off as a willing buyer, willing seller affair.

Similarly, another Sh295 million was lost when the NSSF bought non-existent Karura Forest land from Hosea Kiplagat. I have previously told this story here, but the short of it is that a private entity was allowed to restrict government land within Karura Forest. The entity invited a government surveyor, who approved the survey on July 13, 1994.

Three months later, Kiplagat registered Kitusuru Limited alongside Mike Maina of Marble Arch Nairobi. And three days into the New Year of 1995, Pelican Engineering Company Limited of Maina wrote to the Commissioner of Lands, Wilson Gachanja, and asked him to issue the Karura allotment letter in the name of Kitusuru Limited for 18.41 hectares.

The allotment letter was issued on April 4, 1995, and the land was sold to the NSSF. But this was forest land, and Kenyans should always be grateful to Wangari Maathai for saving Karura Forest. The pensioners lost their money.

The third example was the plot at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Uhuru Highway in Nairobi. When the NSSF bought that plot, it was told that it was 1.9 acres, and they paid a premium. It is only when they wanted to sell it to Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani for Sh1.3 billion that he realised the plot was 1.3 acres. And that meant the NSSF had paid for more land than it received. Again, it was the State House barons who were behind the sale.

And those are the kind of schemes that take place when an entity is floating on flowing cash. Let me give another example.

Shortly after the YK'92 — and Dr Ruto was its chief executive — helped Kanu into the 1992 victory, the NSSF contracted Jirongo’s two companies, Sololo Outlets and Cypper Projects International Limited to develop today’s Hazina Estate.

Hazina Estate became a site of stinking scandals and politics, and after he fell out with Moi and other State House barons, the project was cancelled.

By then, he had received Sh900 million, and he is still demanding money from the pensioners due to that project. What am I saying? The NSSF was everyone’s cash cow: it created several billionaires in Kenya as it was turned into a playground by brokers and barons. Kenyans have grown wiser.

This week, economist Kwame Owino was trending after he appeared on Citizen TV and convincingly rubbished the Ruto housing project as lots of “nonsense”.

I may not have Owino’s guts, but he said something profound: that the project will collapse in seven years when the rush to withdraw the saved cash starts.

The other point from Mr Owino is that employers are being taxed — or rather, they will be forced to put money into a fund that they will never draw.

“What is happening here is that taxes are being redistributed, and redistribution is not bad. But let us not redistribute money among Kenyans through lies,” said Owino.

Veteran hindsight

Mr Owino was speaking from the hindsight of a veteran. He knows how money has been siphoned in this country through housing projects that have left more people houseless through the wastage of their savings. And to add insult to that injury, a person like Mugoya — who was used to defraud NSSF — had the guts to name two estates after himself. That is how we got Mugoya Estate in Nairobi and Mugoya Housing Scheme in Nyali Mombasa.

As a country, how do we let a wheeler-dealer who bilked NSSF and local banks in cahoots with some State House barons be remembered as an icon? On the other hand, Mugoya Construction and Engineering had a virtual monopoly of government contracts and vice during the 24 years of Moi rule.

One of the lucrative contracts he secured was building the NSSF headquarters in Nairobi for Sh300 million. It ended up costing Sh3 billion and took eight years to complete.

Finally, Mugoya took money from KCB, refused to repay it and argued that the debentures he had signed were invalid.

Justice Jessie Lessit could not believe that temerity: “This is the same person who enjoyed the facility from the bank, which is proved by the fact that he features in all the written transactions between the plaintiff, Mugoya, Stoni Athi Ltd and the bank. The court cannot be asked to close its eyes or to put up a veil in order not to see him.

“The bank has sufficiently demonstrated that he has come to a court of equity but has not done equity. Even if we ignore all else, the attempt to disown the debentures on grounds they are invalid is proof of the plaintiff's poor attitude towards its obligation to the bank and the debt owed, and this cannot be allowed."

Another example of those housing projects is Nyayo Highrise in Nairobi. This scheme was built in the 1980s on the former grounds of Soweto slums, which the National Housing Corporation had demolished.

The idea was to house the slum owners of Kibera. But rather than accommodate people with low incomes, or what Ruto calls “hustlers”, the houses were handed over to the middle class. We have had similar experiments in Pumwani and Umoja II, and none has solved the shanty problems. Again, I will quote Kwame Owino. He said that we do not have a housing problem in Kenya. We even have unoccupied empty houses. What we have is an income problem.

In the 1970s around Nairobi’s Kirinyaga Road, we had a slum called City Carton, aka “City Cotton”. The residents were removed to be settled in Huruma, the place of pity, and it was hoped that it would solve the City Carton problem. Those who got plots could only build mud-walled structures, which were better than the carton dwellings of Kirinyaga Road.