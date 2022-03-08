Omtatah seeks to block aspirants with corruption cases from polls

Rights activist Okiya Omtatah has petitioned court to order the electoral commission to block persons with integrity questions from vying for elective public seats.

In the case filed at the High Court in Milimani Nairobi, Mr Omtatah also wants those facing graft cases to be barred.

The order, if granted, could affect more than ten serving MPs and governors who have active court cases related to corruption and economic crimes.

He argues that the legal principle of “presumption of innocence until proven guilty” should not apply when it comes to clearance of political aspirants.

The activist says the principle applies in criminal proceedings and should not be used to block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from conducting its civil mandate to vet and clear persons contesting for political seats.

“It is my contention that the principle of presumption of innocence does not apply to the IEBC‘s civil mandate to vet and clear persons to vie as candidates for election to State offices, which is not a criminal process,” he says.

“It is wrong for one to purport that, unless prosecuted and convicted by a court of law, and all possibility of appeal or review of the sentence has been exhausted, they cannot be sanctioned from getting clearance from the IEBC to vie in elections to public office,” adds Mr Omtatah.

He wants court to declare that the legal principle does not apply to the eligibility criteria established in Articles 99(1) and 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 13 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012.

The activist is also aggrieved that the principle of presumption of innocence stands in the Commission‘s way and has been blocking it from enforcing Articles 99(1)(b) and 193(b) of the Constitution.

The two Articles say “a person is eligible for election as a member of a county assembly or member of parliament if the person satisfies any educational, moral and ethical requirements prescribed by this Constitution or by an Act of Parliament”.

Mr Omtatah is apprehensive that IEBC will clear aspirants who do not satisfy the moral and ethical requirements prescribed by the Constitution.

He cites the case of former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) director-general Pavel Oimeke, who was in December 2020 arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over allegations of demanding a Sh200,000 bribe to reopen a petrol station.

Three months later he was in March 2021 he earned a nomination to contest for a parliamentary seat at the Bonchari by-election and won. He is currently fighting the criminal charges at the anti-corruption court in Milimani Nairobi.

“It is a matter of public notoriety and concern that many people adversely mentioned in thefts of public funds, including the so called (Kemsa) COVID-19 billionaires, are lining up to vie at the August 9, 2022 general elections for various positions at the county and national levels of government,” says Mr Omtatah.

“The cascading state of affairs constitutes a major threat to Kenya‘s constitutional order because electing leaders and representatives who have a history of corruption is detrimental to the country‘s good governance and the war against corruption. Such persons are compromised and cannot be relied upon to support the fight against the theft of public funds. They cannot strengthen anti-corruption laws,” he adds.

He states that the all-important duty of the IEBC to inquire into and determine the suitability of candidates vying in elections for public office is blocked by misapplications of the Constitution.

“It is universally wrongfully claimed that the law has a rider that a person is not disqualified from vying unless they have been convicted by a competent body and all possibility of appeal or review of the sentence has been exhausted,” he says.

Hence, when convicted at the magistrate‘s court, many politicians rush to the High Court, and subsequently to the Court of Appeal. In some cases, he says, they go all the way to the Supreme Court. “The appeals may take so many years to be determined, time which the politicians continue to hold to office,” says Mr Omtatah.