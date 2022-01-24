Kenya’s policy on breakaway Somaliland still intact – officials

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo who said Nairobi considers Somalia one entity with federal regions under autonomous administrations.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya has said its policy on Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland has not changed, in spite of recent overtures by the region to seek global recognition as an independent entity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.