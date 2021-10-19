Ole Sereni breaks silence on Ndichu brothers' incident

Ole Sereni Hotel has finally spoken out following the incident that took place at their establishment over the weekend.

In the incident, brothers Eddie and Paul Ndichu are alleged to have been involved in an altercation at the hotel’s lobby.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Ole Sereni Hotel CEO Ghulam Samdani said they are aware of the incident.

However, he termed it as an isolated case and pointed out that it does not reflect the character and operations of the hotel.

“We are aware that there are some disturbing pictures and videos circulating online of an incident that occurred at the lobby of Emara Ole-Sereni hotel and would like to state the following. Please note that we do not accept nor condone any such behaviour as we have an obligation to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all our guests,” Mr Samdani said.

“While there was an incident, it is isolated and out of character for our operations. The hotels security intervened immediately to prevent further violence and the manager on duty promptly contacted the police, who took control of the matter. We are aware that no arrests were made and as such we have no further comment at this stage,” he added.

The brothers are accused of assaulting a woman and of vandalising the side mirror of a vehicle during the drama.

But the brothers, in a statement released Tuesday, distanced themselves from assault claims, saying the video does not reflect a true account of the events that took place over the weekend.

The brothers allege that they were breaking up a fight.

“To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralise a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors,” Wapi Pay said in the statement.