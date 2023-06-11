Old and guilty: Life changing verdict for senior citizens behind bars

A 71-year-old man jailed for life over child defilement has been released by the Court of Appeal on grounds of his advanced age and frail health, in an unprecedented judgment that has caused mixed reactions and is also set to trigger reforms in the Kenya Prisons Service.

Highlighting the need for the Attorney-General to take legislative measures on review of imprisonment terms of prisoners serving long or indeterminate sentences like life imprisonment, the court observed that some prisoners are a burden to the prison authorities who have to take care of people who may be in vegetative state.

According to the court, prisons are corrective facilities not detention camps.

Ordering release of the 71-year-old Makumbi Subui Wanyeso, a life prisoner jailed for defiling a nine-year-old girl, the court found that his continued imprisonment was unjustifiable on account of his age, the activities in the prison facilities and that he has been in custody for 16 years.

In his appeal, Mr Wanyeso contended that being a septuagenarian he cannot take part in the rigorous rehabilitative activities of prison due to his age and frail body.

He said he had no strength to compete with the youthful offenders and the congestion in prison was making him prone to diseases and this was compounded by his weak immune system.

The inmate convinced the second highest court in the land that "keeping a person aged over 70 years in prison under the harsh prison conditions when he is not a danger even to himself is something that should prick the conscience of humanity and our entire criminal justice system".

Mr Wanyeso was arrested in September 2007 for defiling a nine-year-old school girl at Burandogo “B” village in Taveta District and has been in custody since then.

He was handed a life sentence by the magistrate court and his first appeal was dismissed by the High Court in 2019.

During hearing of second appeal at the Appellate court on February 14, 2023, Mr Wanyeso appeared in person from Manyani Prison virtually though, due to mental infirmity, his case was presented by a paralegal, Solomon Ngatia.

The court heard that Mr Wanyeso's continued incarceration was tantamount to sentencing him to a slow death.

"Some elderly inmates are being unnecessarily held in prison despite the fact that their continued incarceration does little to serve the principal purposes of punishment: retribution, incapacitation, deterrence, and rehabilitation," said the appellant.

It was argued that for prisoners who no longer pose a public safety risk because of age and infirmity, and who have already served some portion of their prison sentence, the continued incarceration may constitute a violation of their right to a just and proportionate punishment.

Therefore, he said, alternative forms of punishment should be imposed —for example, conditional release to home confinement under parole supervision— that would serve the legitimate goals of punishment.

According to him, those who commit crimes against society ought to be brought to book with a corresponding demand that the punishment meted to such persons should be commensurate to the wrong done.

It was argued that the life sentence imposed on Mr Wanyeso was not commensurate with the facts and circumstances of the offence.

He pleaded that "it was only best that he be set free to spend his sunset years in his home".

In his appeal, he only opted to challenge the life sentence imposed on him. At the time of committing the offence he was 55 years old.

The position of the prosecution was that the sentence imposed was legal and hence there was no justification for the Court of Appeal to interfere.

In it's judgement, the three-judge bench comprising justices Pauline Nyamweya, Jesie Lessit and George Odunga said that while courts exercise discretion in sentencing, the courts ought to take into account the ordinary span of life of a human being.

"We have considered the age of Mr Wanyeso. He is now 71 years old. Due to the infirmity occasioned by his advanced age, he was even unable to adequately present his appeal before us. A retrial in those circumstances would be clearly futile," said the judges. They found that there was also an error during trial of Mr Wanyeso since the trial court had allowed prosecution to amend the charge sheet without hearing him.

The judges added that the age of an accused person is a factor to be considered in sentencing.

"What has caused us concern is that those who are convicted for either long periods of time or for indeterminate sentences are left with no possibility of their conditions being reviewed since we do not have parole system in this country. Therefore, such persons are subjected to the vagaries of harsh prison conditions even when it is clear that their continued stay in prison can no longer be justified under any of the penological grounds and to the contrary, is detrimental to the health of the prisoner and a burden to the prison authorities who have to take care of people who may well be in vegetative state," said the judges.

They also highlighted on the need for the Attorney-General to take legislative measures on review on imprisonment terms of prisoners.

"It is therefore our view that the Attorney-General should take legislative measures that would facilitate periodic review of sentences for convict who are either over 70 years of age or who have served sentences of over 20 years imprisonment with a view to determining whether their continued incarceration is still justifiable or legally tenable," said the judges.

Referring to the Supreme Court's ruling that identified the objectives of sentencing as retribution, deterrence, rehabilitation, restorative justice, community protection, and denunciation, the bench said prison facilities should not be detention camps.

"In our view, where the continued incarceration of a prisoner no longer serves any of the identified objectives and instead does the opposite by turning our corrective facilities into detention camps, they would fail to meet the objectives of penitentiary institutions," said the judges.

Mr Wanyeso defiled the minor on the night of September 11, 2007 after she sought refuge in his house.

The prosecution’s case was that on September 10, 2007, the complainant, who had stolen money from her mother, sought an overnight refuge at the house of Mr Wanyeso.

During the night, he defiled her and in the morning he told her to inform her mother that she had slept in the bathroom. The following morning after she had left for school, the complainant’s mother followed her and reported to the school authorities that the minor had not spent the night at home.

It was during her interrogation that the girl revealed that she had spent the night at Mr Wanyeso's house and that she had been defiled. It also emerged that similar incidents had occurred previously.

At the instance of the head teacher, the village elder accompanied the minor to Mr Wanyeso's house and he reluctantly opened the door. He was arrested and taken to Taveta Police Station. Both were later escorted to hospital for examination and treatment of the minor.

While the man was discharged after examination, the minor was admitted for treatment. It was the medical opinion that the complainant was habitually abused.

Upon being placed on his defence by the trial court, Mr Wanyeso admitted that the minor spent the night in his house but denied the allegations of defilement stating that he was incapable of committing the offence as he had lost the ability to have sex in 2001.