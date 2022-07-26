Okiya Omtatah sues JSC over hiring of appellate judges

Rights activist Okiya Omtatah has sued the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Attorney-General over alleged irregularities and discrimination in the recent recruitment and appointment of seven judges of the Court of Appeal.

In the lawsuit filed at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, opn Tuesday, Mr Omtatah alleges there were improper motives and corruption in the exercise since the JSC had advertised six vacancies but recruited seven judges.

“I am aggrieved that it is practically impossible under the Constitution for the JSC to appoint seven individuals to fill six vacancies. But if the vacancy really exists, then that one slot, the seventh, was deliberately hidden from the public to achieve improper motives or to advance corrupt practices,” says Mr Omatatah.

The seven judges are Mr Mwaniki Gachoka, Mr Luka Kimaru, Ms Lydia Achode, Mr Fredrick Ochieng, Mr John Mativo, Ms Grace Ngenye and Ms Aroni Abida Ali. They are listed as interested parties in the suit.

Mr Omtatah says the decision by the JSC to advertise six vacancies but recommend seven persons to be appointed to fill the positions was unconstitutional and fatal to the entire recruitment.

Regarding discrimination, Mr Omtatah accuses the JSC of failing to recruit and nominate judges of the country’s two special courts – Environment and Lands Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court – for promotion to the Court of Appeal.

He alleges systematic discrimination and marginalisation within the Judiciary of the judges of the two special courts.

“I am aggrieved that, over the years, the JSC has discriminated against and marginalised judges from the two specialist courts as though they are lesser beings when compared to High Court judges. That marginalisation has resulted in their career paths being unlawfully stunted, and the violation of their rights, including to equality and freedom from discrimination, to human dignity, to fair labour practices, and to fair administrative action,” says Mr Omtatah.

Make matters worse

He adds in court papers that the JSC has never promoted judges from the two courts, although appeals from decisions of the two courts go to the Court of Appeal.

“To make matters worse, judges from the two courts are not recognised and appointed as presiding judges of (court) stations, even where they head court stations in different parts of the country. And the Salaries and Remuneration Commission has never gazetted them for extra remuneration as presiding judges,” adds Mr Omtatah.

Stating that judges of the two courts are equally qualified given their specialisation in labour relations and land matters, the activist argues that “it is unacceptable that they are by default locked out of appointments to the Court of Apeal simply because of the courts they serve”.

“It cannot be overstated that there is critical need for diversity at the Court of Appeal, given that appeals from the two specialist courts lie at that court. There is a critical need for judges from the two courts, experienced in land and labour matters, to be appointed,” said Mr Omtatah.

He also argued that at the time of interviewing candidates for appointment as judges, the JSC does not uphold provisions of the Constitution on transparency and accountability, and on equal opportunity.

According to him, the JSC is bound by Article 10 of the Constitution to disclose to the public the scores of each candidate.

He wants the court to certify the case urgent and issue an interim order barring the seven from working as Judges of the Court of Appeal or occupying the public office of a Judge of the Court of Appeal.

Upon determination of the case, he has asked the court to declare that the JSC is bound by law to be transparent and accountable, including by holding interviews for candidates to be appointed as judges in the open and publishing and publicising the scorecards.

He also seeks a declaration that the JSC should take steps to ensure there is continuous representation in the Court of Appeal of judges appointed from the two specialist courts.