Officers in banditry prone areas to sign performance contracts

The government is considering putting security officers working in areas affected by cattle rustling and banditry on performance contracts.

Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the contracts will be assessed on declining crime rate or recovery of stolen livestock.

Appearing before the Senate’s National Security and Defence committee, Prof Kindiki said the move is part of an elaborate plan to deal with the entire supply chain of cattle rustling and banditry.

“We are considering putting the officers on a performance contract based on declining crime rate as a long-term measure of dealing with insecurity,” said Prof Kindiki.

The CS noted that security teams in the affected areas have been equipped with all forms of security machinery and weapons to combat the bandits. He further disclosed that the government has set aside Sh20 billion to procure modern equipment for officers carrying out operations in the North Rift and other parts of the country.

Sophisticated crime

“This is an organised and sophisticated crime and that is why we must commit elite agencies to deal with it the same way we are dealing with terrorism,” he said.

Mr Kindiki stated that in the North Rift, the government has managed to expel the bandits from their hideouts and made them inaccessible.

The CS was responding to accusations by senators that some of the security officers have been colluding with cattle rustlers and bandits.

Kajiado Senator Seki Lenku accused security officers of abetting criminal activities in his county. He said the animals are transported by road at night to Nairobi yet police officers have been unable to arrest the thieves.

“Kajiado County has only three exits in Ngong, Athi River and Rongai, and at every exit, there is a roadblock,” said Mr Lenku.

However, Prof Kindiki said their investigations point to the thieves avoiding roadblocks by driving the animals on foot through farms and bushes.

He said they are actively investigating the issue of collusion but they are yet to find evidence that would allow the government to take action. He added that the government will not tolerate collusion, laxity or involvement of security officers in criminal activities.

Conspiracy

“The government is not aware of conspiracy between the cattle thieves and security agencies but I want to assure you that whoever abets crime will be treated as a criminal,” said the CS.

“I want to assure you that if the probe reveals collusion between criminals and police officers, we will take action in accordance with the law. We have made it clear to officers serving in such areas that they will be held individually responsible,” he added.

Prof Kindiki said that the ministry has stepped up efforts to identify financiers, beneficiaries and facilitators of cattle rustling and action will soon be taken against them.

“We have delayed charging the suspects as they are helping us with investigations. We are exploring entering a plea bargain with the suspects in custody based on their level of cooperation,” he said.