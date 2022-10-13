Officers caught on video endangering safety of motorists in 'hot pursuit'

The National Police Service (NPS) has condemned a move by a highway vehicle formerly owned by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to pursue a motorist in a dangerous manner.

This comes after a clip showing an vehicle chasing after a motorist who allegedly declined to stop after they were flagged down emerged on social media.

It is not clear what traffic offence the motorist had committed.

Attention of NPS is drawn to a clip in which a law enforcement patrol vehicle performing traffic duties is seen in a hot pursuit chase of a private saloon car.



We acknowledge that the essence of road safety is to promote sanity and responsibility whilst on public roads, pic.twitter.com/LNykFVgjjB — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) October 13, 2022

In the footage which is over two minutes long, police officers are seen asking a motorist to pull over, but the motorist appears to ignore the instruction.

The officers pursued the motorist and one of them is seen peeping through the window with his hands outside attempting to reach out at the motorist.

The actions by the officers shocked other motorists because they endangered their safety on the road.

One of the motorists who witnessed the incident wondered why the officers did not take the details of the vehicle and pursue the driver in another way.

In a statement, police said that it is still reviewing the incident that has been condemned by Kenyans.

The police also cautioned motorists to adhere to the rule of law always to ensure their safety while on the road.

“We acknowledge that the essence of road safety is to promote sanity and responsibility whilst on public roads, and this is a basic expectation placed on all motorists and road users, police included. As we continue to review the incident for corrective action, we condemn the irresponsible behaviour.”

The NTSA surrendered the green and white cars to the NPS in 2018 after the unit was removed from road operations.

Recently, data from the authority 1,968 deaths were recorded as of June this year compared to 1,800 lives that were lost during a similar period last year.

In its report, the authority stated that 622 pedestrians, 545 motorcyclists, 322 passengers, and 192 pillion passengers lost their lives.