I no longer have Covid-19, says Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • The announcement came shortly after Mr Odinga chaired a meeting of party officials at his Karen home on Wednesday.
  • Sources told the Nation that information on Mr Odinga’s Covid-19 status was communicated by the party leader's personal physician.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has tested negative after a third Covid -19 test, the former Prime Minister has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Cameroon: No country for young men 

  2. Kenya records 984 new Covid-19 cases

  3. Judge recuses himself from Mwilu case

  4. Two Kenyan drivers attacked, killed in S.Sudan

  5. Raila: I'm Covid-19 negative

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.