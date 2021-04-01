I no longer have Covid-19, says Raila Odinga

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has tested negative after a third Covid -19 test, the former Prime Minister has said.

​"I have tested negative for Covid-19. The last three weeks have been the most trying but reflective; most humbling but hopeful… Unfortunately this virus has claimed the lives of our loved ones, frontline soldiers and it is still knocking on our doors," Mr Odinga announced Thursday.

He went on: "I thank God for the healing, my medical team for their diligence and the ceaseless prayers from all of you. Mama Ida, my children and the larger Odinga family, I owe you!"

The announcement came shortly after he chaired a meeting of party officials at his Karen home on Wednesday.

The ODM leader was also up and about on Thursday, inspecting city projects alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Uhuru, Raila tour projects in the city

He was appearing in public for the first time since testing negative for coronavirus, and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to the initiative and the Handshake after a meeting with ODM top brass.

Multiple sources who were at the Karen meeting told Nation.Africa that the information on Mr Odinga’s Covid-19 status was first communicated to them via telephone by his personal physician, Dr Oluoch Olunya.

“We are glad that he has finally tested negative. His doctor communicated that to us during our meeting at his home in his presence,” said an ODM official who did not want to be named at the time.

Those in attendance at the meeting included Edwin Sifuna (Secretary General), John Mbadi (National Chairman), Timothy Bosire (Treasurer), Senate Minority Leader James Orengo, National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohammed and National Management Committee member Gladys Wanga.