ODM convention in limbo as 16 branch heads seek cancellation

The planned National Delegates Convention (NDC) for Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is in limbo after 16 branch chairpersons moved to a tribunal seeking its cancellation, citing non-compliance with the party’s constitution.

The officials say the meeting, scheduled for Saturday, February 26, at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium, was called in contravention of the party’s constitution as about 1,230 delegates required to attend were left out.

ODM’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting is scheduled for Friday, February 25, at Co-operative University College in Karen, Nairobi, ahead of the Saturday NDC.

In documents filed at the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, the officials also complain that the NDC's February 5 notice omitted a key agenda item that relates to the conduct of elections to nominate the party's presidential flag-bearer.

The tribunal, chaired by Desma Nungo, will hear the case today.

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has announced his presidential bid under ODM and intends to compete with Mr Odinga for the ticket in the August 9 General Election.

Mr Wanjigi wants delegates to elect the flag-bearer.

Quoting the party’s nomination rules, the complainants say the polls are supposed to be conducted every five years.

"The applicants raised an objection (against the NDC) and declared a dispute with the party in the manner the party convened the NDC and pointed out violations of the party's own constitution in convening the delegates convention," the documents say.

Led by Mr John Mworia Nchebere, they claim that attempts to resolve the dispute internally were futile and that the party's secretary-general proceeded to issue another notice on February 12, declaring the intention to change the party's constitution and rules.

This notice, the complainants say, contravened a rule that requires the notice and agenda convening the NDC to be published in a daily English-language newspaper at least 21 days before the date of the meeting.

They say the notice for the NDC is defective, noting that it violated mandatory timelines, as it was issued 13 days before the convention.

Another alleged violation, they say, is that although the party's constitution demands the National Governing Council to meet at least once every 12 months, it last met in 2019.

Therefore, the agenda item listed in the notice to ratify its decisions is not only illegal but also mischievous because the council failed to meet as required by the party constitution, the documents indicate.

"The applicants are apprehensive that since (the) ODM national chairman and secretary have not bothered to respond to the concerns … raised in the letter dated February 9, 2022 with regard to the scheduled NDC, the respondents are determined to suspend the party's constitution and hold the NDC illegally, irregularly and contrary to the ODM's constitution," the aggrieved officials say.

Apart from seeking the cancellation of the NDC, the officials also want the tribunal to compel ODM to open up its nomination process for the party's presidential flag-bearer and draw up a calendar of activities to that effect.

They also want the party to be ordered to provide a list of certified delegates who are to attend the NDC at least 21 days before the date of the meeting to allow for campaigns.

Another order sought is to compel the party to conduct elections for its national officials.

In a statement on Friday, ODM spokesperson Phillip Etale revealed that the NDC will take place on February 26 at Kasarani and not Nyayo Stadium as earlier stated in the notice.

The notice had also said the NDC would be conducted on February 25 and 26, but in the latest statement, ODM said the NGC meeting will happen on Friday and the NDC on Saturday.

"Over 3,000 ODM delegates are expected to converge in the city next week on Saturday, 26th (February 2022) for the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC). This is the party’s premier decision-making organ which meets after every five years to make a raft of decisions," the statement said.

"The Saturday 26th February convention will be held at the Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium. The party urges the rest of the membership and supporters to follow the proceedings of the event on television and online."

The party said the "NDC is not a public rally but a legal and constitutional meeting where only delegates meet to make important decisions for the party and on behalf of the rest of the party membership."