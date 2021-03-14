ODM asks Epra to revoke 'shocking' fuel prices citing tough economic times

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga speaks during a BBI meeting with religious leaders, at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on January 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna termed the price changes shocking, “coming soon after the previous ones and just as the country is going into a third wave of the pandemic”.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has opposed the increase in fuel prices as announced on Sunday, citing tough economic times.

