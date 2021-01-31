Toyota Landcruiser 200
Ode to Landcruiser 200, iconic beast of the road

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • At 14 years, the 200’s production run was the longest of all top-tier Landcruisers’. 
  • Will there be a replacement? Probably. Some are already talking of a 300 series.

The Toyota Landcruiser; cruiser of the land, off-roader extraordinaire and at one point my favourite vehicle. Its history is as rich as it is varied; and today... today we mark a milestone in that history.

