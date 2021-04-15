Obama family in mourning again as mother passes on

Malik Obama

Malik Obama (left) and his uncle Said Obama at the family home in Kogelo, Siaya County on April 13, 2021. The family is making burial plans after Mama Grace Keziah Aoko Obama, who is the mother to Malik and Auma Obama, died in London on Tuesday after a long illness. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mama Keziah had been hospitalised for close to three weeks before she met her death.
  • Family is appealing to the government to help them airlift the body to Kenya amid travel restrictions.

A diplomatic row between Kenya and the United Kingdom leading to travel restrictions from both nations is likely to deny the larger Obama family an opportunity to give Mama Grace Keziah Aoko Obama, who passed on Tuesday, a befitting burial ceremony.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.