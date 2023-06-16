Nzioka Waita deletes tweet after revealing Dusit II counter-attack secrets

Former State House Chief of Staff and head of former President Uhuru Kenyatta's Presidential Delivery Unit Mr Nzioka Waita, has said his tweet on what happened during the Dusit D2 attack in 2019 was meant to thank the security apparatus in the country for doing a good job.

Speaking to Nation.Africa, Mr Waita said the post was meant to praise former National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Philip Kameru for the good job he did, especially during the Dusit attack on January 15, 2019, in which 22 civilians and all five terrorists were killed.

"The post was meant to celebrate Gen Kameru, I was just explaining to people what he did when he was at the helm of NIS. It was also to welcome his successor, Mr Noordin Haji," Mr Waita told Nation.Africa.

He said he had no ill intentions and just wanted people to know that the former NIS boss also performed well during his tenure.

On the evening of June 15, 2023, Mr Nzioka explained how the security apparatus managed to coordinate and end the attack on Dusit D2. However, he later deleted the series of tweets.

“This was 4am on the morning of January 16, 2019, we had set up a secondary command post in the Interior Minister’s office. At the centre of every briefing was the former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’I, NIS DG Kameru, former Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, former Interior PS Dr Karanja Kibicho, former CAS Interior Patrick Ntutu, ICT CS Joe Mucheru and former Special Advisor to the President on counter-terrorism Amb Martin Kimani,” part of the tweet read.

He revealed that the briefings from inside the Dusit D2 complex came from Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

Mr Waita said Mr Kameru remained calm throughout as he advised those on the ground to ensure they carried out what they had agreed.

According to him, Mr Kameru was so calm and sure that the threat would be neutralised within two hours that he went ahead to inform former President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ready to brief the country by 10am.