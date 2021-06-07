Nyanza feels Covid-19 heat as counties send workers home

DP William Ruto in Kisumu

Deputy President William Ruto waves at a crowd in Kondele along Kisumu-Kakamega highway on his way from Jomo Kenyatta international Stadium in Kisumu County, where Madaraka Day celebrations took place on June 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

Three county governments in Nyanza have advised non-essential staff to work from home amid a steady surge in Covid-19 infections.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Mali strongman Assimi Goita sworn-in as interim President

  2. Court postpones Governor Korane graft trial

  3. Mugabe's children rush to court over exhumation row

  4. Death toll in Nigerian boat accident rises to 97

  5. Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space in July

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.