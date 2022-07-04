Nyandarua granny practising climate-smart agriculture and still counting

As you step into Hanna Kahutu's compound in Njabini, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County, the two-and-a-half-acre farm is well kept.

A few metres from her house, the atmosphere changes as the whispering birds and the sweet smell of fresh fruits waft out from the well-kept orchard.

The farm whose mainstay is vegetable production lies in a highly productive agricultural area to the East of the Aberdare ranges and is not your ordinary smallholder farm in a rural setting.

The farm is growing, planning, and practising sustainable vegetable production and marketing in strict adherence to safety food standards including strict record-keeping practices. All signs of safe food production standards are visible from a distance.

The crops are harvested in clean plastic buckets and crates. The farm has a station for clean drinking water.

The farm has embraced efficient water-harvesting systems and the compound is ringed with big water tanks that can store more than 20,000 litres of water.

Adequate rainfall

"Njabini used to receive adequate rainfall but this is no longer the case, that is why I use plastic tanks in my compound to harvest water," she states

Crop rotation benefits the farmer by adopting sustainable agricultural land management practices, reduced tillage, and minimal usage of inorganic fertiliser and pesticides.

Ms Hanna Kahutu inspecting tree tomatoes on her farm in Njabini, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County on June 30, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

The farm has a working first aid kit and a changing room with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear worn by workers to minimise exposure to hazards that cause serious workplace injuries and illnesses.

"My workers wear PPE gear before venturing into the farm," says Ms Kahutu

Animal waste from a Friesian cow and a heifer calf is drained into a shallow bowl filled with compost to dry and its suitability is tested before it is converted into organic fertilisers.

Empty plastic bottles are locked in a safe corner ringed with a chain-link before they are taken by the agro-dealers for disposal.

Ms Kahutu shares the wealth of her newly acquired knowledge on climate-smart agriculture, including challenges, and success.

"Climate-smart agriculture (CSA) has given me tips to manage my small farm, livestock, trees and water harvesting which are interlinked challenges of food security and climate change," says Ms Kahutu.

Ms Kahutu is one of the 146 farmers in the region who have benefited from the climate-smart agriculture training project.

The project in the Lake Naivasha basin funded by World Wide Fund for Nature Kenya (WWF-Kenya) through the European Union under Switch Africa Green Phase II and WWF-Food Practice innovation funds is a game-changer for smallholder farmers and consumers alike.

The project has helped expand climate-smart agriculture through better water-use efficiency, soil testing and the use of certified seeds on hundreds of hectares of farmland.

The new technologies adopted by farmers have improved soil health and reduced land degradation and boosted the production of vegetables.

Ms Hanna Kahutu showing a tank for harvesting water on her farm in Njabini, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County on June 30, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureith | Nation Media Group

The farmers have adopted a range of CSA practices, and have reported higher incomes and increased climate resilience through improved extension services on CSA practice.

Positive environmental outcomes

The project has contributed to increased agricultural production, employment, and incomes, higher living standards and positive environmental outcomes.

The project has also increased the economic inclusion of youth and the marketing efficiency and environmental sustainability of agri-food value chains.

Ms Kahutu's farm hosts lettuce, paw paws, tree tomatoes, coriander, garden peas, spinach, carrots, potatoes, tree tomatoes, pumpkin leaves, beetroot, amaranthus, onions, cabbages, spider plant, stinging nettle and black nightshade. She also rears sheep, rabbits and chicken.

She has one permanently employed farmhand but hires casuals on a need basis.

Ms Kahuti trains other farmers to embrace the practice in a bid to grow safe produce.

"Safe food challenge will only be addressed if all smallholder farmers practice climate-smart agriculture," she states.

Climate change's negative impacts are already being felt in Njabini in the form of increasing temperatures, weather variability, pests, and more frequent extreme weather events and post-harvest losses.

"Climate change is reducing crop yields and lowering livestock productivity and increasing stress on the environment," she says.

Ms Kahutu says since she embraced climate-smart agriculture practices it has translated into increased productivity.

"I harvested 1,000kg of potatoes and earned Sh200,000 as I did not go through brokers," she says.

"The knowledge, technologies, and principles of sustainable agriculture have enabled me to produce more and better food and boost incomes," she adds.

Ms Hanna Kahutu showing a soak pit disposal area on her farm in Njabini, Kinangop Sub-County in Nyandarua County on June 30, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

She admits that the training that was sponsored by WWF-K has enhanced and reduced vulnerability to drought, pests, diseases and other climate-related risks and shocks on her farm.

"I have improved my capacity to adapt and grow in the face of longer-term stresses like shortened rain seasons and erratic weather patterns," she states.

Ms Kahutu says she can attract funding opportunities to close the deficit in her investments as lending firms are willing to support her venture.

"Our umbrella association, Lake Naivasha Basin Sustainable Horticulture Farmers, has been awarded the KS 1758 certificate. Lending institutions are willing to lend us money," she says, noting their newly opened Vasha Green shop along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway will help market their produce.

WWF-K is scaling up climate-smart agriculture in Lake Naivasha Basin in a bid to achieve the triple win of increased productivity and enhanced resilience.

Globe Link Limited Agronomist Ian Edewa who trained the farmers on good agricultural practices advised farmers to adhere to good agricultural practices to attract more customers.

"Farmers in Lake Naivasha basin are the first farmer group in Kenya to be awarded KS 1758 certification and should increase the volume of their produce to access more markets," he says.

Ms Kahutu encourages young people to venture into climate-smart agriculture.