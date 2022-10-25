Nutrition centre a lifesaver for children in Turkana

The sun is more personal here. Its intense rays spread over the entire Nayanaekabaran village, sending groups of women, who are adorned in beads and spot mohawk hairstyles, to seek shelter under nearby acacia trees.

Under the sweltering heat, 28-year-old Karaute Basil is having a conversation with a group of women preparing porridge for the children at St Andrew’s Nutrition Centre. Basil is a teacher in the school.

Children start streaming into the school compound, each pulling a jerrycan of water behind them. Pulling is a common way of carrying heavy loads in the village, allowing one to cover a longer distance without getting tired.

Five-year-old Elias Amanikor is eager to deposit his jerrycan in the designated place before running off to join his peers in class. At the sight of his friends, his face lights up. For a few hours in this school, he can forget the troubles at home. Fellow learners provide much-needed company and they can sing all day long as the school provides everything they need.

The nutrition centre, run by the Catholic church, is one of the few schools that are still in operation. Most of the nearby schools have closed down due to the ongoing drought. Children here attend school for two reasons: to learn and get food; schools that do not provide food have been abandoned. Every Friday, the parish priest arrives at the school to celebrate Mass before going into the villages to encourage the parents to send their children to school.

“We usually advise them to send their children here instead of taking them to herd animals. Some get killed by bandits and we want to avoid that,” said Basil.

Children in this school are taught arithmetics and languages for close to two years before proceeding to a nearby primary school, where they study other subjects. The centre also protects the children against the malnutrition crisis that has swept through several villages. Children are fed special food packed with the nutrients that their bodies need to be healthy.

However, even with these efforts, the drought has decimated school attendance.

The Turkana are pastoralists, moving from one place to another in search of pasture and water for their animals. In the process, school-going children drop out at an early age. A few parents try to keep some of their children in school. Namonio Echoto is one such parent: “Schools here are far away. So we have sent one of our five children to school so that they can help us in the future. We sell charcoal to get money to support his education.”

At St Andrew’s, each of the learners is required to bring a jerrycan of water or some maize to cater for lunch and other meals.

“Most of the people here are poor, so you cannot ask them to bring money. We request the parents to give the students a jerrycan of water or some maize if they can,” Basil said.

The students sometimes miss school when they fall ill. Drought and hunger mean families have nothing to eat. Children usually consume chalky bitter fruits that grow in the wild, and this predisposes them to poisoning.

“We rush them to a nearby dispensary when they show up in school with vomiting and diarrhoea. They will tell you they ate wild fruits,” he added.

At 11 am, the pupils line up to get a cup of porridge. On some occasions, they also get maize for lunch, but this depends on well-wishers. The local priest receives food from donors and transports it to the centre.

People living nearby sometimes go to school in the hope of getting some food. One afternoon, 60-year-old Nagum Lorisae walked into the school. The reed of a woman could barely speak. She quickly gulped down the cup of white porridge she was given. Her elder children were killed and she has been left to take care of two of her grandchildren.

As we travelled across Turkana North sub-county, we came across many children pulling jerrycans to school, sometimes quite some distance away. We also saw many schools that were closed. It is clear that the future of the children in this region hangs in the balance.

According to the Kenya Food and Nutrition Situation Seasonal Assessment Report, approximately 54,264 children under the age of five years suffer from acute malnutrition in Turkana. Another survey indicates that one in every 2.4 children in the county suffers from malnutrition.

At a nearby mobile health clinic, children and their mothers wait in the shade of a tree. A health worker carefully measures the circumference of the arms of the children using a colour-coded tape. Red indicates that the child is severely malnourished, yellow shows they are borderline malnourished, while green indicates good health. According to Mr Paul Echoli, a health worker, most of the children’s arm sizes lie in the yellow and red zones.

“We give those in the yellow and red zones special food to help them compensate for the nutrients that their bodies are missing,” he said. However, the food does little to alleviate malnutrition because, according to Mr Echoli, it is usually shared among all the family members.