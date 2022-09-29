Nurses call for talks with governors to curb strikes

Nurses have demanded for consultations with the Council of Governors (CoG) to discuss perennial strikes that have hampered health operations in the devolved units.

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) want CoG chairperson Anne Waiguru to initiate dialogue with healthcare workers to avert industrial actions.

The nurses have also asked Health Cabinet nominee Susan Wafula to oversee the full implementation of Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

Knun Secretary-General Seth Panyako said healthcare workers are responsible for steering reforms in the sector and dialogue with county governments would improve service delivery.

“Ms Waiguru must open up to unions and talk to us. We don’t want further strikes because it’s the patients who suffer,” the trade unionist said in Eldoret on Tuesday when Knun signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) on the implementation of the 2022-2026 CBA.

Quality healthcare

MTRH Chief Executive Officer Wilson Aruasa said the new CBA will cater for non-financial and financial benefits of health workers as approved by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and other state agencies.

Dialogue with union officials was critical to quality healthcare provision, Dr Aruasa said, and that the Level Six national referral facility was committed to realising Universal Health Coverage.

“We’ll continue working with the national government and counties to enhance access to primary healthcare. We urge county governments and other institutions to embrace dialogue,” he said.

The pact between Knun and MTRH follows the one it signed with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union on the 2021-2026 CBA.

“We want to assure the unions and the public that this [CBA] will be implemented to the letter. We want to continue having harmonious labour relations for the sake of optimal service delivery,” the CEO said.

Knun officials lauded MTRH for embracing dialogue, noting that improved ties had strengthened service delivery.

‘We’re hopeful’

“Over the past eight years, we have never had industrial disagreements with [MTRH] management,” Mr Panyako said.

He said President William Ruto understands the challenges of the common citizen and will transform the health sector.