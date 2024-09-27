NTSA suspends 121 PSV saccos for transport regulation violations

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended at least 121 Public Service Vehicles PSV saccos from operation for failing to comply with transport regulations.

The authority’s Director General George Njao directed the traffic law enforces to impound the vehicles belonging to the affected companies and advised the public from boarding the banned saccos.

“This is to notify the public that the Authority has suspended 121 PSVS-Public Transport Operators (PTOS) for failing to comply with the provisions of Section 5(1) of the National Transport and Safety Authority (Operation of PSV Regulations) 2014,” said NTSA in a press statement.

“Members of the Public are hereby advised not to board vehicles belonging to the suspended Saccos/Companies. The Traffic Department has been advised to impound any vehicles belonging to the 121 Saccos/Companies found operating contrary to the suspension.”

Affected saccos include Kinatwa Prestige Ltd that plies Nairobi, Machakos, Wote, Makindu, Kitui, Mutomo, Kibwezi, Mtito Andei, Ikutha, Voi, Mombasa route.

Also affected is Overseas Courier Resort Limited that plies Mombasa, Nairobi Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Siaya, Bondo, Usenge Busia Kakamega Mumias Bungoma Malaba Eldoret, Kitale route.

Crown Bus Service Ltd, Classic Pelican Sacco Limited and Periska Transport Sacco Limited that mostly consist of buses plying long distances are among the banned saccos.

Prestige Comfort Co. Limited (Nairobi, Embu, Meru, Timau), Quarser Shuttle (Nairobi, Homabay,Narok, Kisii, Kisumu, Eldoret) and Quickbus Tablet Ltd (Nairobi, Kisii sirare kisumu eldoret kitale bungoma, Busia) were not spared either.

Numerous operators in Nairobi such as 2K-NN Sacco, Digital Sacco, Eastern Bypass Safaris, and others operating on routes within and around Nairobi are also affected by the ban.

In Mombasa, several operators including 2ML Sacco Society, Classic Pelican Sacco, Coast Bus Ltd, and more are based in the coastal city, running routes along the coast and beyond are also to be impounded should they be on the roads.

Operators such as 3KEN Sacco, Best Line Sacco in Kisumu, and Migori County Transport Sacco and Migori Awendo Classic Sacco that serve this region and surrounding areas like Migori and Siaya are affected.

In Nakuru, 2K-NN Sacco, Shabab Matatu Operators, and several others serving routes between Nakuru and other counties are outlawed by thee authority.

While in Eldoret City, operators like Eldokaps Sacco and Uasin Gishu Luxury Shuttle serve routes in Eldoret and the larger Rift Valley region have been suspended.

The 2MK Modern Co., Kinatwa Prestige Ltd sacco, and several others run operations connecting Machakos to other regions were also suspended.