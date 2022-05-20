NTSA re-launches mobile App to enhance service delivery

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has re-launched the self-service mobile application to enhance access to information.

In a statement, the Authority said the revamped app is aimed at offering a better experience to members of the public seeking its services such as verifying the validity of licenses.

“The free app which is currently available on Google Playstore is fast, simple to navigate and designed to provide real-time information to clients,” NTSA said.

It added that the launch of the innovation has seen an expansion of the NTSA’s App capabilities from supporting the public transport sector to accommodating verification of Boda Boda licences and driving school instructor’s licences.

“The roll out comes at a time when the Authority has re-engineered its operational processes, revamped the Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS), synchronized all services and provided access through the Authority’s website to provide quality services to the public,” NTSA said.

One can verify the name of a matatu sacco or company, Kenyans will use the information provided on the body of the vehicle and the App will generate the name as provided in the system.

Enforcement officers can now use it to verify motor vehicle inspection status and use the registration number of the said vehicle to find out whether it has been presented for inspection as required by law.

To verify the road service license enforcement officers will use the registration number of the vehicle while to check the validity of a driving licence they will use the Identity Number of the driver.

NTSA has at the same time urged drivers whose particulars are incomplete to contact the Authority while Boda Boda operators are supposed to visit Huduma centers where they registered to provide additional information.

Last month, NTSA was directed to reopen its portal to enable users and driving schools to obtain and renew licences.

NTSA had shut down the portal in February saying it was complying with a decision of the High Court which suspended the Traffic (driving Schools, Driving Instructors and Driving licences) Rules, 2020.