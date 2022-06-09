NTSA, police start joint crackdown as more die on roads

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Police Service have started joint crackdowns on non-compliant vehicles across the country following the recent surge in road accidents.

In a statement, police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the crackdown will also target motorists who violate the Traffic Act and related laws.

The directive comes amid growing concerns about rising road accidents and the casualties resulting from them.

“We have recorded a total of 1,968 deaths as at June 3 2022, [compared with] 1,800 in the same period last year. The increasing trend is replicated under other categories of serious and slight injuries,” he said.

The directive took effect on Wednesday, June 8.

“The Inspector-General of Police and the NTSA director-general has directed a joint multi-agency crackdown to weed out all non-compliant motor vehicles and motorists who are violating the Traffic Act and related laws. The directive takes immediate effect,” read the statement.

Human-related factors

Most crashes resulted from human-related factors, Mr Shioso said.

He urged road users to cooperate with the teams as they undertake the operations.

“All motorists and other road users are requested to cooperate with the law enforcement agencies at the national and county levels towards achieving the objectives of this initiative,” he said.

He cautioned those driving non-compliant vehicles to stay away from roads.

“Non­compliant vehicles should be kept off public roads to avoid any inconvenience to passengers.”

This week alone seven passengers died on the spot and another five suffered serious injuries after a public transport bus ferrying passengers from Garissa to Nairobi crashed head-on with a saloon car on the Thika-Mwingi road.

“It’s regrettable that most crashes are as a result of human-related factors. Motorists and other road users are therefore reminded to remain vigilant, cautious while in charge of a motor vehicle or when using a road as a pedestrian,” Mr Shioso said.