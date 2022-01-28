NTSA issues new number plates for some motorists

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has released new number plates that will be used by a section of motorists and motor vehicle dealers.

While receiving the report on the revalidation of motor vehicle dealers and operators of garages, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said a by a multi-agency team has moved to tighten regulations and curb proceeds of crime laundered through such businesses to fund terrorism among other criminal activities.

This is part of the recommendations of an inter-agency team that had been formed with a mandate of revalidating all motor vehicle and motorcycle dealers, manufacturers, repairers of motor vehicles and tow truck owners. The team was drawn from the transport and security sector.

“Following a report on revalidation of motor vehicle dealers and operators of garages by a Multi-Agency team, the government has moved to tighten regulations and curb proceeds of crime laundered through such businesses to fund terrorism among other criminal activities,” he said.

He added that the new special plates for garage operators (KG), tow trucks (KT) and container freight stations (KC) will replace the red KG plates as from February 1, 2022.

“The new special plates for garage operators (KG), tow trucks (KT) and container freight stations (KC) launched by NTSA will replace the red KG plates as from February 1, 2022,” CS Matiang’i said.

According to the CS, motor vehicle dealers have until April 30, to present credentials for fresh digital registration.

“Existing licenses will stand revoked at the expiry of the period,” he said in a statement.

He said that all existing KG (Kenya Garage) plates will be surrendered to NTSA and replaced with digital green plates by April 1.

“Existing plates will be rendered obsolete at the expiry of the period and all Container Freight Stations dealing in motor vehicles and towing services must surrender red KG plates and replace them with digital green KC and KT plates respectively by April 1, 2022.”

Dr Matiang’i further added that all X number plates stand nullified.