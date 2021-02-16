NSSF workers seek Sh165m in pay adjustments case

nssf building

Members of Public outside the Social Security House building that houses NSSF. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A total of 48 former and current employees of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) have moved to the Court of Appeal seeking orders to enforce payment of an award of over Sh165 million in salary adjustments.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.