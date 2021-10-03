Now playing on radio: ‘Nimerudi’ by Ssaru, featuring Chilobae

Ladies and gentlemen, Welcome back to SN 3.10.21 FM where our topic of discussion today is Ezra Chiloba, the new boss at the Communications Authority of Kenya. The song that just played is I’m Back by TI. Next on the playlist is Survivor by Destiny’s Child. Nimerudi Tena by Ssaru will play next, after which we will have Nine Lives by Kat Deluna.

Remember, our question is: What do you think will be the relationship between Mr Chiloba and his former boss Wafula Chebukati?

Mr Chiloba was unceremoniously bundled out of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as CEO in October 2018 after the body’s disciplinary committee lost patience with him. He would later sue IEBC, asking the labour court to award him more than Sh50 million for “illegal, unfair and unjustifiable” decisions that led to his ouster from the electoral body.

Now, as the director-general of CA and also the CEO of the body, he will be interacting with the IEBC on many occasions as the August 2022 election nears. With data transmission and elections joined at the hip, do you think Mr Chiloba will be seeking to pay back Mr Chebukati in kind?

We will be reading your texts shortly. But let me remind you, ladies and gentlemen, to tone down on the “Chilobae” texts and other funny comments. Do you know that he now heads the body that gives all FM stations the frequencies and also regulates the telecommunication systems you are using?

Don’t you remember that it is CA that closed down three TV stations in 2018 on the date of the mock swearing-in of ODM leader Raila Odinga? If you read the Act that formed CA, the body is allowed to get court warrants and subsequently use police to storm stations where it suspects — underline suspects — that regulations are being breached and seize equipment.

We don’t want to be shut down or raided at odd hours or anything. So, guys, please be nice.

A listener from Trans Nzoia is reminding us that both Mr Chiloba and Mr Chebukati are sons of that great county, and that there, people don’t keep grudges for long. My producer here reminds me that saying “Chilobae” is not offensive or flirty because Mr Chiloba once said that that is how his private email address is: Chiloba with an “e” in the end. So, we will let that pass.

Another message here says that Mr Chiloba, being an Adventist, has already moved on. Like the Biblical Ezra, a descendant of Aaron the Chief Priest, he does not worry too much about worldly squabbles, the listener claims.

Okaaaay.

On our social media, there is this other listener who is re-sharing the observation that it is questionable to have four former IEBC officials who oversaw a presidential election in 2017 that was annulled by the Supreme Court for illegalities now heading key installations around the 2020 election.

Ms Immaculate Kassait, then the director for voter registration, is now the Data Commissioner. Ms Anne Nderitu, then the head of electoral training, is now the Registrar of Political Parties while Mr James Muhati, then the ICT director, is now the CEO of Huduma Namba. All these served under Mr Chiloba at one time at the IEBC.

Another question we would like to ask you, our dear listeners, is: Do you think it is normal career progression for the former IEBC officials or there might be some game of chess going on?