Now playing on radio: ‘Nimerudi’ by Ssaru, featuring Chilobae

Ezra Chiloba
By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Mr Chiloba was unceremoniously bundled out of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as CEO in October 2018.
  • He would later sue IEBC, asking the labour court to award him more than Sh50 million for “illegal, unfair and unjustifiable” decisions that led to his ouster from the electoral body.

Ladies and gentlemen, Welcome back to SN 3.10.21 FM where our topic of discussion today is Ezra Chiloba, the new boss at the Communications Authority of Kenya. The song that just played is I’m Back by TI. Next on the playlist is Survivor by Destiny’s Child. Nimerudi Tena by Ssaru will play next, after which we will have Nine Lives by Kat Deluna.

