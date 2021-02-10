Paradise Beach Hotel
Nothing blissful at once famous Paradise Hotel

By  Brian Ocharo

What you need to know:

  • The hotel, which solely relied on visitors from Israel, Germany, France, Italy and other European countries, has failed to make money from locals.
  • A man and his son are serving life terms for harbouring the mastermind of the deadly attack. 

Once elegant and bustling with life, Paradise Beach Hotel in Kikambala, Kilifi county, is a pale shadow of its former self.

