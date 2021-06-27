Northern Collector Tunnel 'complete', save for Sh3.5 billion debt

Northern Collector Tunnel project

The site of the Northern Collector Tunnel project in Makomboki, Murang'a County, as pictured on February 7, 2017. Experts say the project will collect run-off water, which feeds into the Athi and Tana rivers, affecting downstream communities.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The project, which commenced in 2015 and was to be completed by April, has hit a snag over an outstanding bill of Sh3.5 billion.

The Northern Collector Tunnel will be operational in six months, the Athi Water Works Development Agency has said.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Northern Collector Tunnel 'complete', save for Sh3.5 billion debt

  2. I will never betray Uhuru, vows Muthomi Njuki

  3. Kenya reports 204 more Covid-19 cases

  4. 18 Al-Shabaab militants executed in Somalia

  5. Nigeria accidentally discovers more gas

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.