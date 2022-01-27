Abdulrahman Imraan Juma

Suspected Kenyan cybercriminal Abdulrahman Imraan Juma (left) who is linked the large global wire frauds involving Nigerian con artist Hushpuppi (right).

| Pool

News

Prime

Noose tightens on Kenyan cyber-fraudster linked to Hushpuppi

By  Vincent Achuka

Senior Investigative Reporter

Nation Media Group

The noose is tightening around the neck of a suspected Kenyan cybercriminal linked the large global wire frauds that eventually led to the arrest and downfall of the Nigerian con artist and Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas (alias Hushpuppi).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.