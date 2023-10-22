No transporting miraa on probox, motorcycle in proposed law

Miraa traders will be banned from transporting the crop in proboxes, motorcycles or pick-ups, should a proposed legislation before the Senate become law.

The proposed regulations will also require a farmer of the crop to have a valid licence to farm, sell or export the product.

According to the Crops (Miraa) Regulations, 2023, developed by the Ministry of Agriculture; packaging, transportation, harvesting and post-harvest handling of the produce will now be highly controlled.

This is in a bid to ensure the crop maintains its original quality with the government exploring outside markets for the produce.

Consequently, the regulation states that a vessel used for transportation of miraa shall be built and equipped to ensure maintenance of optimal temperatures and hygiene to prevent damage, contamination and spoilage of produce.

The regulations seek to streamline the planting, handling, transporting and exporting of the ‘Green Gold’ by putting in place a regulatory framework for the miraa subsector in Kenya.

According to the regulation, the packaging for miraa shall be designed to suit the transport handling system.

Further, miraa shall not be stored or transported together with other produce which may contaminate it or otherwise adversely affect its quality.

The regulations further provide that any produce handling facility such as a pack house, store, collection centre, working area or designated point shall be kept free of waste material.

In the regulations, miraa produce in the field holding facility shall be randomly sampled, tested and analysed by the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) in collaboration with county government and relevant agencies from time to time to ensure conformity to Miraa (Khat) Industry-Code of Practice.

The inspections are aimed at ensuring conformity to food safety and quality standards as prescribed in the industry.

“Non-compliant produce due to food safety reasons shall be seized, detained and destroyed at the cost of the offender,” reads in part the regulation.

In terms of licensing, the regulations state that no person will be allowed to create a nursery, sell or export miraa without a valid license from the county government. Miraa is predominantly farmed in three counties of Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu.

This means that a person shall not establish or operate a commercial miraa nursery unless the person has a valid licence issued by the respective county government.

“A person who seeks to establish or operate a commercial miraa nursery shall apply to the respective county government for a licence as set out in the First Schedule of the Constitution,” states the regulation.

In addition, a miraa exporter shall not export miraa or its products unless he has a valid export permit issued by AFA for export permits.

“A miraa product presented using forged export or import documents shall be destroyed upon interception and the company suspended from export dealership for one year.”

Besides, the regulations state that Agriculture cabinet secretary, by a notice in the Kenya Gazette, impose a levy on miraa produce or products and that the levy imposed shall be at a rate of Sh2 per kilogram of miraa produce imported or exported.

Last week, the Council of Governors and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi agreed to publish amendments to the proposed regulation incorporating proposals made by the Council within nine months of the approval of the regulation by Parliament.

The two parties also agreed to the development of administrative instruments to provide for the role of county governments in the development, promotion and regulation of the miraa sector.

The CoG had raised several issues related to the new regulation including registration and licensing of miraa value chain actors, the appointment of county crop inspectors and sharing of revenue arising from miraa levy.