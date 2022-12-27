No restrictions as thousands pack beaches

Kenyans this Christmas week are more free compared to 2020 and 2021 when they were largely grounded by Covid-19 containment measures.

From beaches, hotels to other recreational areas, Kenyans interacted freely on December 25 and yesterday.

Thousands thronged Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa, commonly known as Pirate’s Beach. Some people started arriving there in the morning and it was packed to capacity by 5pm.

Police had a hectic time controlling hundreds of vehicles heading to the beach on the Mombasa-Malindi highway and sections of Bamburi Mtambo road.

Many hotels registered full bookings by international and local tourists.

Travellers Beach Resort Mombasa General Manager, Hillary Siele, said hoteliers cannot compare this year’s festive season with the last two.

“We have recorded 98 per cent bookings for Christmas, with orders stretching until New Year’s Day. Only eight rooms out of the 288 are vacant. We have had 500 adults and 120 children for Christmas and hope to maintain the numbers,” Mr Siele said.

Thousands were at Diani beach in Kwale County for Christmas. They included locals and Kenyans from other parts of the country.

Those interviewed said they were happy with the lifting of the coronavirus restrictions.

A long busy year

Crowds started gathering at Nyali beach at noon. Many opted to walk due to traffic jams.

“We are doing our best to control vehicles,” a police officer told the Daily Nation.

Security was tight at the beach, with uniformed and plain clothes police officers on patrol.

There was a heavy presence of police in Bamburi Mtambo, an area with many entertainment joints.

“Everything is okay. We started patrols at 2pm as there are very many visitors from upcountry in Bamburi,” another police officer said.

Visitors were still streaming to the beach yesterday morning. The number had gone up drastically by evening.

“I am enjoying myself. Christmas is good,” a woman who only identified herself as Kadzo from Chonyi in Kilifi county said.

Another reveller, Oloo from Homa Bay, said he was having fun with friends.

Swimsuit hawkers made a booming business. Those hiring plastics seats and tyre tubes – used mainly as floaters – made money too.

Drinking dens were full in Bombolulu, Bamburi and Majaoni on Boxing Day.

Many entertainment joints in Mombasa, especially in Bamburi Mtambo and Kiembeni, were packed.

Ms Evelyne Muya from Kirinyaga County said she visited the sandy beach after a long busy year.

“I have come to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. It has been a great experience,” Ms Muya said.

Business was also good at Trade Winds beach.

“The sales have been great. I hope to sell more on New Year too,” Mr Daniel Mwangudza, a hawker, said.

Tourists at Leopard Beach Resort said they were enjoying the calm in Diani as the hotel organised activities for families.

Leopard Beach Resort Manager Kioko Musyoki said the menu has been changed as most the tourists were domestic.

“This is among the few times that we have had full bookings for Christmas in the last two years. It is a good sign for the tourism industry in the Coast in particular and the country in general,” he said.

The Muslim-majority residents of Kwale County also used the four-day Christmas break to hold weddings.

Police had earlier assured tourists of safety at the beach and areas with a huge a number of visitors.

Unlike previous years when long traffic queues were experienced at Likoni crossing channel, traffic was minimal, with ferries operating without a hitch.



