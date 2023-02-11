No politics as former CS George Magoha is buried today

President William Ruto, his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga could today share a platform at the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha.

This, even as the family yesterday asked leaders attending the funeral not to turn it into a political rally.

By last evening, Mr Odinga had confirmed attendance, according to a schedule released by his office this week, while State House had, by the time of going to press, not said whether the Head of State will attend the function.

Prof Magoha will be laid to rest in Umiru village, Gem Sub-County in Siaya County, today.

In his protest rallies, Mr Odinga has declared that he does not recognise Dr Ruto as the president, claiming his victory in the August 9, 2022 presidential election was stolen.

On the other hand, close allies of President Ruto have accused Mr Kenyatta of funding the Azimio protest rallies to sabotage the Kenya Kwanza administration while the former president is on record telling off the current government to stop talking and start working.

Apart from the three top leaders, also expected at the funeral are Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democratic Action Party of Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa, Charity Ngilu of Narc-K, Martha Karua of Narc and the Kenyatta regime Cabinet.

But even as the possible political clash looms large, family and residents feel the three leaders may choose to respect the wishes of the family.

"Behave well"

Yesterday, Prof Magoha’s elder brother John Obare Magoha said that while he understands the current political activities in the country, he expects the politicians to behave well during the funeral.

“We have heard rumours that the President will attend as well as other dignitaries. But while they are allowed to say whatever they want to say, we do not expect politics to overtake the funeral service,” Mr Obare told the Saturday Nation.

He said nothing changes the fact that Mr Odinga remains a hero in the area where the funeral will take place, but called for tolerance.

“Raila is a hero in this region but we all know Prof was not a politician and, therefore, we expect all politicians to behave decently for the sake of my brother,” said Mr Obare.

The division between Mr Kenyatta and Dr Ruto is evident.

Even after Prof Magoha’s death, the former president’s Cabinet has taken the lead in organising the funeral of their former colleague, with the committee chaired by former ministers Fred Matiang’i and Raphael Tuju, who hails from Siaya County.