No new Covid-19 deaths in Kenya as confirmed cases surpass 103,000

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe updates the country on the Covid-19 pandemic at Afya House, Nairobi, on June 16, 2020.

By  Amina Wako

What you need to know:

  • CS Kagwe added that by Monday, 454 patients had been hospitalised countrywide and 1,227 placed under home-based isolation and care.

No new Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Kenya over the past 24 hours, the Health ministry announced Monday, saying the death toll remained 1,795.

