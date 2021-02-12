No new Covid-19 deaths in Kenya as cases rise by 260

The number of declared Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen by 260 to 102,613, following the analysis of 5,873 samples in the last 24 hours.

No new deaths were reported in that period so the death toll remained 1,794, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi told a press briefing at Afya House in Nairobi on Friday.

Dr Mwangangi said 220 of the new patients were Kenyans and the rest foreigners, 141 female and 119 male, the youngest one year old and the oldest 87 years.

Nairobi County accounted for 131 of the cases, Baringo 50, Uasin Gishu 10, Machakos nine, Mombasa, Kericho and Kiambu eight each, Kisumu four, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Nakuru, Laikipia, Kajiado and Kwale three each, and Kilifi, Nyeri and Turkana two each.

Busia, Embu, Garisaa, Kitui, Lamu, Meru, Nyandarua and Trans Nzoia counties had just one new case each.

Recoveries

The ministry further reported 83 more recoveries, 58 under the home-based care programme and 25 in hospitals, raising the total to 84,873.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that as of Friday, 341 patients had been admitted to hospitals countywide while 1,319 were being treated at home.

Thirty of the hospitalised patients were in intensive care units (ICU), 14 of them on ventilatory support, 16 on supplemental oxygen and two under observation.

Another eight patients were separately on supplementary oxygen, all of them are in the general wards.