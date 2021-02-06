No new Covid-19 deaths in Kenya as cases reach 101,690

Kenya, which confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 13, 2020, now has 101,690 declared infections.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement in a statement on Saturday, saying 156 new infections were found after 3,784 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

That number of tests raised the total carried out across the country so far to 1,209,945.

One hundred and thirty of the new patients were Kenyans and 26 foreginers, 105 male and 51 female, the youngest four years old and the oldest 81.

Nairobi County accounted for 91 of the infections, Uasin Gishu 12, Mombasa 10, Kiambu six, Busia five, Machakos and Nakuru four each, and Baringo, Kajiado, Kilifi and Narok three each.

Kisumu and Kwale counties following with two cases each while Makueni, Murang'a, Homa Bay, Kisii, Isiolo, Kitui, Nyeri and Taita Taveta each had one new case.

No new deaths

CS Kagwe said Kenya's death toll remained 1,776 as no new fatalities were recorded in the past 24 hours.

He announced that 34 more patients had recovered, 17 of them at home and the other 17 in hospital, raising the count to 84,302.

As of Saturday, 408 patients had been admitted to health facilities across the country while 1,422 were under home-based isolation and care.

Of those admitted, 26 were under intensive care, 18 of them on ventilatory support and the other 18 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 18 patients were also on supplemental oxygen, but in general wards (13) and high dependency units (five).