Exit ‘ugali saucer’ as price of unga in upward spiral

‘Ugali saucer’ is one of the many terms that have come to define Kenya’s food-kiosk lingo. It refers to an additional serving of ugali that patrons routinely ask for at lower-end hotels after ploughing halfway through an ordinary meal of ugali. Patrons ostensibly request for the extra portion after realising that they have too much stew left on the plate and not enough ugali to go with it. In reality, however, it is Kenyans’ idiosyncratic way of politely asking for more ugali at no extra cost.

The ‘ugali saucer’ culture now risks being erased by a biting shortage of maize across the country, which has forced millers to increase the price of unga to levels that most households cannot afford.

Some hoteliers have suspended the ‘ugali saucer’ tradition as part of cost-cutting measures aimed at keeping their businesses afloat.

Ugali saucer suspended

“Kindly take note that ugali saucer has been suspended until further notice due to a biting maize shortage that has impacted our operations negatively,” read a notice in one of the food kiosks in Eldoret Town.

Those interviewed by the Nation lamented that maize prices had risen to Sh5,200 from Sh4,600 for a 90kg bag.

“We have no option but to suspend ‘ugali saucer’ due to the increased flour prices to enable us to stay in the market,” said Ms Susan Too, a hotelier in Kapsabet town, Nandi County.

Millers have expressed fears of further increases as the supply crisis deteriorates.

“The consumers should brace themselves for higher prices as we experience more difficulties sourcing maize to sustain our milling operations,” said Mr Kipngetich Mutai of Ineet Posho Mills in Eldoret.

Acute shortage of crops

An acute shortage of crops such as sorghum, millet, beans and potatoes has hit most parts of the Western Kenya region, pushing their costs beyond the reach of many families.

The prices of these alternatives to maize flour have also increased from Sh150 to Sh210 per two-kilogramme packet in most retail outlets in the region.

“Low production caused by erratic rainfall during the planting season has resulted in high demand for short-term crops, including beans and potatoes,” said Ms Jane Jerotich from Moi’s bridge, Uasin Gishu County.

Several millers in Western and Central Kenya regions have suspended operations due to a biting maize shortage, setting the stage for mass job losses as flour prices shoot up and with 3.5 million Kenyans facing starvation.

Compulsory leave

At least 10 small and large-scale milling plants have sent part of their staff on compulsory leave after operations were halted by an acute maize shortage occasioned by a 4.3 per cent decline in yields from 44.0 million bags in 2019 to 42.1 million bags last season.

“Most millers have been crushing below capacity for the past two weeks, after the maize prices hit 6,200 per 90kg, forcing them to temporarily suspend operations,” said Grain Belt Millers Association chairman Kipngetich Mutai.

The quality and supply of vegetables, onions and fruits supplied to retail markets in Eldoret have also deteriorated due to withering of the crops as a result of the effects of drought.

No steady supply

“We no longer have a steady supply of vegetables and fruits and whatever we obtain is of low quality. But that notwithstanding, most clients have decried the increased prices,” said Ms Mary Too at Sosiani retail market.

The prices of fruits such as oranges have more than doubled from Sh1,800 to Sh4,200, while spring onions are going for Sh2,200, up from Sh1,400, as the supply dwindles.

“Commodities such as onions and fruits are now deemed a luxury in my family due to their high prices,” said Ms Jane Chematia from Ainabtich, Uasin Gishu County.

In another sad development, dairy farmers in the North Rift region are counting losses due to increased cost of feeds and other livestock-related products and services.

Milk prices

Milk prices have increased from Sh48 to Sh55 per half-litre. The price of fodder has also risen from Sh1,800 to Sh2, 500 due to a decline in supply.

“Scarcity of hay as a result of drought has pushed up the prices, with a bale that used to sell at Sh100 going for Sh250. This has cut milk production by half,” said Mr Julius Lagat from Saos in Nandi County.

The region has an estimated 1.2 million dairy cows and between 400,000 and 500,000 heifers.