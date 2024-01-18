No more courtroom banter as gravity of case hits Paul Mackenzie

Controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie appeared distressed when he appeared before Malindi High Court Judge Mugure Thande on Wednesday.

His demeanour was uncharacteristic as the state released documents containing the names of 191 children who died during the tragic Shakahola fast.

Previously known for his humorous banter and amusing interactions with journalists, Mackenzie appeared subdued, his usual light moments with the media replaced by a sense of reflection and solitude as he silently processed the weight of the charges against him.

Paul Mackenzie and 94 others await charges at Shanzu Law Courts

During previous appearances at the Shanzu court, he would banter with journalists, teasing them for not buying him milk with the money they earned from writing about him.

"You journalists have made a lot of money, you can’t even buy me milk,” he joked during one of his court appearances last year.

But on Wednesday, the atmosphere around Mackenzie and his co-defendants was sombre and serious, a stark contrast to their earlier jovial engagements.

Dressed in a white-and-blue striped T-shirt, the once jovial and upbeat preacher appeared lost in thought, a far cry from his usual confident and jocular nature.

The court's order for a psychiatric evaluation and the charge of murdering scores of children he faces seemed to be a sobering revelation, as the gravity of the charges became fully apparent.

The controversial preacher, who had often warned of dire consequences in previous appearances, appeared resigned to his fate, his expression reflecting deep regret and sadness.

As the charge of murdering 191 children was formally laid in the High Court, Mackenzie's demeanour changed from confident to visibly sad, his gaze fixed on the reams of paperwork listing the details of the victims he was accused of killing.

Mackenzie's other 30 co-accused now seemed to understand the gravity of the situation as they saw a team of six prosecutors lined up in the courtroom with large piles of paperwork in front of them.

The team was made up of Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Victor Mule and Mombasa Assistant Directors of Public Prosecutions Peter Kiprop and Jami Yamina.

The ODPP team also included Victor Owiti, Ngina Mutua and Betty Rubia.

As Mackenzie was escorted back to the court's holding cells, his silence spoke volumes. In the past, he has taken every opportunity to address the media after court sessions. This time, he walked silently past them.

On Thursday, he is expected to appear in the Shanzu court to face charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

Mackenzie and others will be charged with engaging in organised criminal activity, radicalisation, facilitating the commission of an act of terrorism and possession of an article connected with an offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

They will also be charged under the Children's Act, the Prevention of Torture Act and the Basic Education Act 2013, with the state accusing them of subjecting children to torture and cruelty, and violating the children's right to education.