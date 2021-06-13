No Hajj for Kenyan Muslims, Supkem says

Muslim pilgrims

A handout picture provided on August 2, 2020 shows Muslim pilgrims around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, while mask-clad and along specific pre-ordained rings as part of measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Saudi Ministry of Media | AFP

By  Farhiya Hussein

Nation Media Group

Kenyan Muslims will not attend this year's holy prayers, Hajj, the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) has announced.

