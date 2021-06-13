No Hajj for Kenyan Muslims, Supkem says

Kenyan Muslims will not attend this year's holy prayers, Hajj, the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) has announced.

For the second year in a row, the Saudi Kingdom has issued strict limitations on attendees of the annual pilgrimage.

Supkem National Chairman, Hassan ole Naado, told Nation that this year's target participants are basically people working and living in the Saudi Kingdom.

"The only difference this year is that the Saudi government has increased the number of those who will be participating," he said in an interview.

According to a press statement released by the Saudi government, this year's holy prayers will be limited to residents and citizens from within the Kingdom.

"The total number of pilgrims this year is limited to only 60,000 people. This includes all nationalities and citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," says the statement.

Those willing to register for the prayers must be fully vaccinated persons, those who have had their first dose and waited at least 14 days or vaccinated persons recovering from the infection.

Hajj is a an annual celebration held in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic Calendar.

In 2019, more than 4,500 Kenyans managed to attend the holy celebrations.

Earlier, nine countries including Egypt and South Africa were suspended from performing Umrah, a holy celebration conducted in Mecca during Ramadhan.

Chief Kadhi Muhdhar earlier urged Kenyans to strengthen their faith by practising other religious activities such as fasting and visiting the sick.