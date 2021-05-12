Amoth: No community spread of Indian Covid variant

Dr Patrick Amoth

Ministry of Health acting Director General Patrick Amoth who on May 5, 2021 said that the Indian Covid-19 variant has been detected in Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amina Wako  &  Bernadine Mutanu

The Indian Covid-19 variant which was first detected in five Indians working at a fertiliser plant in Kisumu has not spread to the community, Ministry of Health Acting Director-General Patrick Amoth has said.

