NMS boss Mohamed Badi can't sit in Uhuru Cabinet, court says

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi is pictured with President Uhuru Kenyatta with at a ceremony in Westlands, Nairobi, on December 24, 2020. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
  • Justice Anthony Mrima declared that the President's decision was in contravention of the Constitution, illegal and void 'ab initio' (from the beginning).

President Uhuru Kenyatta has received yet another blow in court after a judge quashed his decision to co-opt Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director-General Mohamed Badi into the Cabinet.

